Beyoncé – “Standing On The Sun” (Full Version) [LISTEN]

Like all things music wise, timing is key. Beyoncé, who taught a class on this via her surprise self-titled album, did it again on a smaller level by unveiling the full version of “Standing On The Sun.”

A snippet of the song originally appeared in an H&M commercial over a year ago. With summer on the way, someone deemed it appropriate to premiere the entire jam. Queen Bey sings fun-loving, and often sexually charged, lyrics over a Reggae-inspired instrumental that’ll inspire listeners to bust a move or two.

Beyoncé fans will appreciate this freebie track, because they only come but so often. Stream “Standing On The Sun” below, and give us your thoughts on the record in the comments section.

Photo: WENN.com