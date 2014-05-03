Beyoncé Updates Fans With Easter Pics & More [PHOTOS]

We imagine that die hard fans salivate over Beyoncé’s very personal Tumblr account. Most recently, the songstress posted photos of her family’s Easter celebration, as well as a few random shots.
While garbed in traditional white attire, Queen Bey and husband Jay Z enjoyed a sunny day with their daughter Blue Ivy at what looks like a lavish estate. However, the two-year old, of course, was more entertained by the Easter Bunny than anything else.
After the jump, you’ll find a photo recap of how the Carters spent Easter Sunday. Enjoy and give us your thoughts in the comments
—
Photo: Beyoncé/Tumblr
