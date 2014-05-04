Meek Mill ft. Lil’ Durk & Shy Glizzy – “Chi-Raq” [LISTEN]

Now that his court case is a wrap, you can probably expect even more new music from Meek Mill. The latest is “Chi-Raq,” featuring Lil’ Durk and Shy Glizzy.

What plenty will be talking about on this track is Lil’ Durk hurling shots at Tyga, though. “Heard Tyga sneak dissin’ on me, telling thot b*tches I’m not right/Tyga only got one name but that ni**a ain’t got one stripe,” spits Durk over the Boi-1da and Vinylz-produced instrumental.

XXL has the intel on the rift, which comes down to T-Raww taking offense at a previous line about his baby mama Blac Chyna.

Listen to “Chi-Raq” below

—

Photo: Instagram