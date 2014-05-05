CLOSE
#SadKanye: Kanye West Zip-Lining Pic Inspires Hilarious Memes [PHOTOS]

It appears that the Internets do have some chill, as social network trolls gave Kanye West a weekend to breathe before giving him hell via a batch of hilarious memes inspired by recent photos from he and fiancé Kim Kardashian’s zip-lining outing.

While images of West postured like a kid serving detention were funny enough, this was nothing in comparison to what we’ve seen today. The #sadkanye trending topic are full of photo shopped images of the G.O.O.D. Music found in an array or ridiculous situations. Of course, this moment is reminiscent of when Drake’s leather Dada ensemble landed him on that proverbial Summer Jam screen.

Hit the jump to see the Kanye West flicks that has the web buzzing. Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

[Spotted at Complex]

Photo: Instagram

kim kardashian

