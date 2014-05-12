Big Boi Inks Record Deal With Epic

Outkast’s reunion has been among the biggest draws in the Hip-Hop sphere for some months now, but that’s just one of a pair of important events Big Boi is celebrating. As per an announcement over the weekend, the legendary MC has inked a new record deal with Epic Records.

During an exclusive interview with Huffington Post, the Atlanta native said “I signed the deal the day after the first Coachella date, that Saturday.” Consider this an act of comfort, as Big Boi rejoins Antonio “L.A.” Reid and Sylvia Rhone, who signed Outkast to their first-ever record deal at LaFace Records back in 1992. This, of course, follows two critically acclaimed solo efforts — Sir Luscious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty (2010) and Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors (2012) — that released on Def Jam. But then again, Big Boi joined the house that Russell Simmons and Rick Ruben built when it was being ran by Reid in 2005.

Big Boi said the move was predicated on a longtime rapport with the powers that be at the label and their willingness to give him complete creative control. Also, fans can expect new music from the veteran sooner than later.

“The album I’m not gonna rush,” he said. “I wanted to put something out before the end of the year. It depends, because me and Dre got a lot of work to do from now until the end of October. [But] you’re definitely going to get some brand new Big Boi material. Two or three singles before the fall.”

