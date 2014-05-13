Dr. Dre Offered Key To City Of Compton

The wins just keep rolling in for Dr. Dre. After sort of confirming that Apple will be buying Beats Electronics for $3.2B, the mayor of Compton is offering the production impresario and businessman a key to the city.

Dr. Dre is about to get knighted … Compton-style — the music mogul’s hometown wants to hand him a key to the city … TMZ has learned.



Mayor Aja Brown tells us she’s reached out to Dre’s camp to offer the honor to commemorate his entrepreneurial spirit, and no doubt …that pending $3.2 billion deal to sell Beats Audio to Apple.



Brown tells TMZ she’s also asking the Doc to help her restore the city … saying it would be great if Dre got involved in sponsoring performance arts or music programs in Compton.



Either way … Brown says the key is Dre’s if he wants it.

From producing “Straight Outta Compton” to getting a key to his hometown. Now that’s how you complete a cipher.

