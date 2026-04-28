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BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Devin Steel's Playlist

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Devin Steel's Playlist

Published on April 28, 2026
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Birthday Bash Playlist
Source: R1 Digital / R1

As we count down the days to Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX, we are inviting some of our staff to share their favorite tracks to create their ultimate Birthday Bash playlists!

First up: We have none other than the boss himself, Devin Steel. As Hot’s Program Director and a well-known DJ, we should’ve known he was up for the challenge, given that he shared 41 tracks on his playlist. (Because, according to him, 30 wasn’t enough. LOL)

We can’t be mad at it, though. He has selected a list honoring the performers of Birthday Bash Past (much like his “Hot Box” set, which you can watch here) From T.I and Outkast to Rich Kids and DG Yola, there is a little something for everyone here!

Check Out Devin Steel’s Birthday Bash Playlist Below!

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Devin Steel's Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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