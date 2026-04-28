BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Devin Steel's Playlist
BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Devin Steel's Playlist
As we count down the days to Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX, we are inviting some of our staff to share their favorite tracks to create their ultimate Birthday Bash playlists!
First up: We have none other than the boss himself, Devin Steel. As Hot’s Program Director and a well-known DJ, we should’ve known he was up for the challenge, given that he shared 41 tracks on his playlist. (Because, according to him, 30 wasn’t enough. LOL)
We can’t be mad at it, though. He has selected a list honoring the performers of Birthday Bash Past (much like his “Hot Box” set, which you can watch here) From T.I and Outkast to Rich Kids and DG Yola, there is a little something for everyone here!
Check Out Devin Steel’s Birthday Bash Playlist Below!
BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Devin Steel's Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com
Stories From Our Partners
-
Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Caught Reciting & Remixing Fake Bible Verse From 'Pulp Fiction'
-
Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’
-
Donald Trump's Mental Fitness The Subject of Intense Scrutiny Following Zany Fox News Interview
-
Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”