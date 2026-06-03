Subscribe
Close
News

Trump Allegedly Blasts Netanyahu On Call: "Everybody Hates You!"

Trump Blasts Netanyahu On Tense Call, Allegedly: “Everybody Hates You!”

A phone call between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Lebanon became tense and expletive-filled.

Published on June 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ITALY-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA-FLOTTILLA-DEMO
Source: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / Getty

The ongoing conflict in Iran has apparently strained the relationship between President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with evidence of that strain being present in a phone call between the two leaders that was filled with tension and expletives.

According to reports, which cited two American officials and a third source close to the conversation, Trump ripped Netanyahu in what one official termed was one of the worst calls between the two since Trump’s return to office.
The other official described Netanyahu as being “steamrolled” during the call.

“You’re f——g crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a—. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this,” Trump reportedly yelled at Netanyahu, referring to his public support of the prime minister during his trial for corruption.

Another of the American officials noted that Trump was “pissed” and yelled at Netanyahu, “What the f— are you doing?” Trump has been irate as Iran walked away from negotiations on Monday (June 1) to end the fighting, citing Israel’s announced plans for further attacks in Lebanon against the Hezbollah terror organization.

Israel has been expanding its military operations in southern Lebanon since the U.S. initiated strikes against Iran, and had threatened direct strikes on the capital of Beirut. Trump expressed dismay over the mounting civilian casualties inflicted by the Israeli military and objected to one strike that leveled a building just to take out one Hezbollah commander.

Netanyahu would promise in a statement after the call that operations in southern Lebanon would continue, but that Israel wouldn’t attack Beirut unless Hezbollah struck Israel again. “Our position remains the same,” the prime minister wrote. In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that talks with Iran were “continuing, at a rapid pace.”

Iran has demanded that Israel cease attacking Lebanon entirely as one of its conditions to stop fighting with Israel and the U.S. The United Nations Security Council has called on both nations to end the fighting, which began Feb. 28.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

    Koupledom Konfirmed: Kim Kardashian Hard Launches Lewis Hamilton Romance, Posts Her Speedy Sweetie On IG

    Bossip

    50 Cent Says Daphne Joy "Not A Victim" After Alleged Diddy Sextape Leaks, Social Media Reacts

    Cassius Life

    Too Little, Too Late: 'Love Island' Alum Ace Greene Walks Back Public Pushback On Olandria & Nick's Relationship--'I Hurt Them'

    Bossip

    Supreme & Nike Join Forces For Spring 2026 Capsule Collection

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z
    8 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

    Afro-Hov: Jaÿ-Z At Roots Picnic Aims Fire At Drake, Nicki, Dame & More, Hip-Hop Reacts

    Comments
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    jay-z  |  Written By Weso

    LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses

    Comments
    White House Memorial Day
    20 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

    Comments
    Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Classic Online Beef
    Chief Keef  |  Written By Weso

    Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Online Beef

    Comments
    Reserve Cup Miami 2026 - January 24
    50 cent  |  Written By Weso

    Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht

    Comments
    Trending
    A Different World
    11 Items
    Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

    Comments
    2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
    3 Items
    50 cent  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

    Comments
    NBA The Run
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Here’s When You Can Step On The Court For ‘NBA The Run’s Open Beta

    Comments
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comments
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Akademiks Tries To Use Gala Photo To Refute Jay-Z’s Freestyle, Social Media Attacks

    Comments

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close