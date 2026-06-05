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Key Glock Talks New Album Date, Renewed Focus

In a recent interview, Key Glock spoke about his new perspective and shared the release date for his upcoming album.

Published on June 5, 2026
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Key Glock: ATL Project X Exclusive Listening Event

For those waiting on word of new music from Key Glock, that wait is almost over. The Memphis rapper stopped by Holiday Season Live on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 to share a few details about his upcoming album, Project X, and the process behind it.

DJ Holiday began the interview giving praise for Key Glock’s latest single “Go,” to which the artist just replied, “It just came about from like, just staying up all night. From club to the studio, back to the club. And I just went back to the studio and I just turned it into a song.” When asked about his take on the responses, Key Glock confessed that he hasn’t paid too much attention to them.

“Sometimes it’ll be something bad or something negative, and I don’t even look forward to nothing negative,” Key Glock replied. That led DJ Holiday to inquire about the new album, which Glock confirmed would be released on June 19. 

After a couple of playful and probing questions by DJ Holiday to have the usually private Key Glock open up, the conversation got more in-depth as he was asked what was more dangerous – fame, money, or ego. “Fame,” Glock swiftly answered. “You got so many eyes on you, and you can’t physically see it, but it’s like you always being watched.”

He also spoke about the bond he had with his mentor, the late Young Dolph, and how he advised the up-and-coming artist to handle himself on the Memphis streets they called home. Key Glock also revealed that after Dolph’s tragic demise in 2021, it affected him, but didn’t really change how he protects himself.

“I’m military,” Key Glock explained. “Even if that didn’t happen, I’ll still be the same way. Move the same way. People that know, know Key Glock ain’t the one.”

Check out the entire interview with Key Glock on Holiday Season Live above. 

Photo: Getty

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