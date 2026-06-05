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Donald Trump Scraps Freedom 250 Concerts

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Scraps Struggle Freedom 250 Music Festival

It's looking like America's big birthday is going to be a colossal flop, and it's all thanks to Donald Trump.

Published on June 5, 2026
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  • Trump's concert series 'Freedom 250' falls apart as artists withdraw due to political ties
  • Trump plans to replace performers with himself and an 83-year-old country singer Lee Greenwood
  • Trump's attempt to salvage the event with a rally is widely mocked on social media
President Trump Makes An Announcement On Coal From The White House's Oval Office
Kevin Dietsch / Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 concert series is a wrap after damn near all of the artists bowed out, but don’t worry, MAGA faithful, he has a backup plan, himself, and an 83-year-old country singer.

Trump announced on Truth Social Thursday that he is pivoting to a campaign-style rally event he claims will be “Rally to End All Rallies,” taking place on June 24 in Washington, D.C., one day before the struggle Great American State Fair concert series was supposed to begin.

The announcement of the “Greatest Rally Ever” comes after Freedom 250 fell apart, after most of the headliners dropped out after they claimed they had no idea the event had political ties to Trump.

Milli Vanilli singer Fab Morvan was the latest act to drop out, joining the Commodores, Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, and Morris Day and The Time.

A quick check of the festival’s website shows that no performers are listed.

After the artists began dropping out, an incensed Trump woke from one of his many naps to vent on Truth Social, writing,

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance,” Orange Mussoliini added that he was thinking of replacing “these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists'” with himself, “the man who some say is the Greatest President in History.”

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,” he continued in his post he shared last weekend.

Donald Trump Is Turning To an Old Friend As A Replacement

It appears he went through with that plan, but he won’t be alone; joining him will be Country singer Lee Greenwood, best known for Trump’s favorite rally anthem “God Bless the U.S.A.,” a song he has been performing at Trump rallies since 2016, and one of the few songs that Trump isn’t banned from using.

Lee also doesn’t have any other hits besides different variations of that same song.

Also performing classical selections is tenor Christopher Macchio, whom Trump had the audcaity to compare to the late Luciano Pavarotti.

Even though the website lists zero acts on the bill, Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, and Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory have yet to withdraw from Freedom 250.

There’s still time.

It’s looking like America’s big birthday is going to be a colossal flop, and it’s all thanks to Donald Trump.

You can see more reactions below.

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