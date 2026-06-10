Pope Leo XIV Privately Met With Bad Bunny In Madrid, Spain

Source: Mariano Regidor / Getty

Let the MAGA conspiracy theories begin!

Over the past few months, Donald Trump and his MAGA cult has waged cultural and spiritual war on both Bad Bunny and Pope Leo XIV (among many others) and now it seems like these two beloved public figures seem to have met behind closed doors to discuss their next phase to enrage Donald Trump and his MAGA movement (we kid of course).

According to Reuters, the Vatican confirmed that the vicar of Jesus Christ held a private meeting with Bad Bunny this past Monday (June 8) while the Grammy award-winning artist was at Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium in Spain to continue his hugely successful Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. While both Bad Bunny and the Pope have received worldwide praise and adoration for their humanitarian ways and actions, the two men have drawn the absolute fury of Donald Trump and MAGA country simply for being Puerto Rican while performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show (Bad Bunny) and for speaking out against the unnecessary war in Iran (Pope Leo).

While details about their meeting are unknown, knowing them they were probably plotting on new ways to help underprivileged people of the world or something.

Per Reuters:

According ​to a Vatican statement, the pope met the ​reggaeton sensation, whose album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (I Should ⁠Have Taken More Pictures) won Album of the ​Year at this year’s Grammys, with his family and ​other people. He offered them a short greeting before leaving the stadium, it added.

If Donald Trump kicks the bucket anytime soon y’all know MAGA is gonna blame these two somehow, right? That’s just how that cult works these days.

What do y’all think about Bad Bunny meeting with Pope Leo XIV? Let us know in the comments section below.