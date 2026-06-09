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Instagram Rolling Out Feature Allowing Reorganizing of Profile Grid

Instagram Will Now Allow Users To Reorganize Their Profile Grids

The new feature will now allow users to move posts by long-pressing them and placing them where they desire them to be, no matter how old they are.

Published on June 9, 2026
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  • The Meta-owned platform announced that the feature, which was once available to some users in test groups, began rolling out to users on both iOS and Android platforms beginning June 8.
  • Photos on your grid, outside of pinned posts, were shared in chronological order. The new feature will now allow users to move posts by long-pressing them and placing them where they desire them to be, no matter how old they are.
Instagram Rolling Out Feature Allowing Reorganizing of Profile Grid
NurPhoto / Instagram

It only took nearly a year, but Instagram is finally rolling out a new feature that will let users reorganize their profile grids.

The Meta-owned platform announced that the feature, which was once available to some users in test groups, began rolling out to users on both iOS and Android platforms beginning June 8.

Photos on your grid, outside of pinned posts, were shared in chronological order. The new feature will now allow users to move posts by long-pressing them and placing them where they desire them to be, no matter how old they are.

In a post on its Creators account, Instagram announced the rollout, writing:

With this week’s latest update, you now have more control over how your content is displayed. With the new “Reorder your grid” feature, you can now rearrange content on your main profile grid, which is perfect for highlighting your best work or making your profile feel more like you. Simply go to your profile, tap and hold any post on your grid, select “reorder grid” in the pop-up menu, long press, and drag your content to the desired position. Your changes are saved immediately and are visible to all profile visitors.

Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri Also Confirmed The Feature Is Live

Instagram’s chief, Adam Mosseri, announced the update on his profile, sharing a post and simply writing “finally” in the caption.

When he first announced the feature back in January, he apologized to users who had spent a lot of time strategically crafting their posts after Instagram switched from square thumbnails to longer vertical ones, which messed up their grids.

Congrats to the folks who have been waiting for this update.

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