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Pete Hegseth & His Workout Videos Are An Absolute Joke

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

The self-proclaimed Secretary of War was the butt of jokes on social media after a video from the @DOWRapidResponse account showed Hegseth struggling to bench press.

Published on June 13, 2026
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  • Hegseth has been seen many times "working out" and running drills alongside U.S. troops in an act of leadership and, according to some, mainly MAGA glazers, a show of solidarity while visiting military installations.
  • Social media users couldn't help but notice Hegseth's legs trembling and pointed out that his feet were not firmly planted on the floor, which is not proper form.
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA
JAM STA ROSA / Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is once again getting clowned for doing entirely too damn much to prove how “macho” he is.

The self-proclaimed Secretary of War was the butt of jokes on social media after a video from the @DOWRapidResponse account showed Hegseth struggling to bench press, prompting criticism and questions about his technique and fitness.

Hegseth has been seen many times “working out” and running drills alongside U.S. troops in an act of leadership and, according to some, mainly MAGA glazers, a show of solidarity while visiting military installations.

In the post, the caption read “America’s @SECWAR CRUSHED 44 reps on the bench after a morning run with the troops yesterday in GTMO,” but that could be far from the truth.

Hegseth can be seen participating in a bench press workout alongside a troop who is pushing him and spotting him as he struggles to lift the bar for what would be his final rep.

Social media users couldn’t help but notice Hegseth’s legs trembling and pointed out that his feet were not firmly planted on the floor, which is not proper form.

Another person critiquing the video said, “Horrible form. Barely gets the bar up,” one person responded to the video. “Needs to be slower too. None of those count. Also, low weight. This was purely performative.”

But Wait… There’s More

That wasn’t the only video in which Hegseth’s workout form was slammed. In another viral clip, Hegseth can be seen struggling with free-weight exercises.

Bruh.

This isn’t the first time the Secretary of the liquor cabinet got clowned for a workout video. Here is another clip that went viral on social media.

What a joke.

You can see more reactions below.

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