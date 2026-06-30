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Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out KC On 'Love Island'

Megan Thee Stallion Returns To ‘Love Island’ & Stands Up For The Ladies While Calling Out The Men

KC felt Megan Thee Stallion wrath, and the ladies loved it, while the men had thoughts.

Published on June 30, 2026
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  • Sunday night officially kicked off Hot Girl Summer when Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance on NBC/Peacock's hit reality series Love Island, marking her second appearance on the show.
  • While Megan Thee Stallion blessing us with her presence in 4K was greatly appreciated, what Love Island fans talked about was how she stood up for the girls, while calling out the men for what she described as "disrespectful behavior."
  • Thee Stallion had smoke KC during the "Whack-A-Mole" game, calling him out for how he treated Aniyah.
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out KC On 'Love Island'
Ben Symons / Megan Thee Stallion

After heating up the villa last season on Love Island, it’s no surprise Megan Thee Stallion would be back for an encore on Love Island, and this time she did more than twerk.

Sunday night officially kicked off Hot Girl Summer when Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance on NBC/Peacock’s hit reality series Love Island, marking her second appearance on the show.

A person with pink curly hair wearing a purple lace bodysuit with strappy details, posing and smiling in front of a night scene with string lights.
Ben Symons

The Houston rapper and, most recently, Broadway star hosted a mini boys vs. girls game show, titled “Hot Girl Bakery,” that saw the cast members partake in two games and twerking, so she wasn’t the only one bringing the cakes.

While Megan Thee Stallion blessing us with her presence in 4K was greatly appreciated, what Love Island fans talked about was how she stood up for the girls, while calling out the men for what she described as “disrespectful behavior.”

Many viewers, specifically women, felt they had viewed a lot of entitlement coming from the men, plus double standards and poor treatment of the women on the show.

Thee Stallion had smoke KC during the “Whack-A-Mole” game, calling him out for how he treated Aniyah.

KC caught the ire of Love Island fans for how he ditched Aniya, his original partner, to pursue another contestant, and for lacking the courage to admit it or apologize for doing Aniya dirty.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Guest Appearance Sparks Plenty of Reactions From Love Island Viewers

From there, a whole discussion broke out on social media with women agreeing with Megan Thee Stallion, siding with the girls, while men, specifically those with melanin, feel the fellas on Love Island are being treated unfairly.

“Idk after seeing the discourse online if I were a black man I would never go on Love Island USA not even worth it,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another post read, “The Black male experience on Love Island USA this season is the Black male experience in relationships broadly. Full investment expected. Full reciprocity withheld. Full accountability required when frustration is expressed. Repeat until the man either complies completely or leaves and becomes the villain.”

Interesting.

You can see more reactions below.

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Megan Thee Stallion reality television

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