Rappers Who Referenced Rikers Island In Songs

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Rikers Island is back in the headlines, but this time, it is because New York City is trying to move one step closer to shutting part of it down for good. Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration recently announced the permanent closure of the North Infirmary Command, a Rikers facility that officials said was no longer housing people in custody. The move is part of the city’s larger, still complicated plan to close the entire jail complex and replace it with small borough-based jails.

That is easier said than done. Rikers has been legally required to close by August 2027, but the city has already faced questions about whether that deadline is realistic, especially with the jail population still higher than what the new borough facilities are expected to hold. Still, Mamdani framed the latest closure as a step toward ending a chapter defined by neglect, violence and years of public outrage.

Before it became one of the most infamous jail complexes in America, Rikers Island had a long history tied to New York itself. The island was originally Lenape land, later took its name from Dutch settler Abraham Rycken, and was eventually purchased by New York City in the late 1800s. By 1932, the city opened a jail there, and over time, Rikers grew into the massive detention complex people know today.

But Rikers’ reputation has never just been about size. For decades, the name has carried a weight tied to overcrowding, violence, abuse, death, pretrial detention, crumbling infrastructure and failed reform. Advocates have pushed for its closure for years, arguing that the system is too broken to simply patch up.

That is also why Rikers has lived so heavily in Hip-Hop. Rap has always been a mirror for what happens in the streets, the courts, the projects, the precincts and the jail cells. For New York rappers especially, Rikers was never some random prison reference. It was a real place people feared, survived, visited, came home from, sent letters to, or watched friends disappear into.

So when rappers mention Rikers, it can mean a few different things. Sometimes it is a warning. Sometimes it is a scar. Sometimes it is a punchline. Sometimes it is shorthand for New York’s justice system swallowing people whole. Either way, the name carries history before the beat even drops. Here are some rappers who referenced Rikers Island in songs.

Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, “Rikers Island”

Kool G Rap made Rikers the whole subject, warning listeners that “you won’t be smilin’ on Riker’s Island.” The song is one of rap’s clearest early examples of Rikers being treated like a nightmare, not a badge of honor.

Nas, “Doo Rags”

Nas rapped, “Rikers Island buses still packed,” using one image to say a lot about the cycle of incarceration. It lands as social commentary more than street talk.

Nas, “The Don”

On “The Don,” Nas compares the city itself to the jail: “New York is like…a big Rikers Island.” It is a grim line about survival, policing and how trapped the city can make people feel.

Mobb Deep feat. Cormega, “What’s Ya Poison”

Cormega references “Rikers Island ciphers,” tying jail culture directly to rap culture. The line shows how even behind bars, rhyming and reputation still moved through the system.

Mobb Deep, “Drop A Gem On ‘Em”

Prodigy brings up a “Rikers Island flashback,” using the hail as a threat and a memory at the same time. With Mobb Deep, Rikers fits right into their cold Queensbridge imagery.

50 Cent, “I’m A Rider”

50 Cents calls it “Rikers Island pain talk,” which says exactly what kind of energy he is pulling from. The line connects the jail experience to the hard edge of his persona.

G-Unit, “300 Shots”

Tony Yayo raps, “from Rikers Island, to shows at the Garden.” It is a classic before-and-after flex: from incarceration to performing at Madison Square Garden.

Wu-Tang Clan, “Take It Back”

U-God talks about a brawl where people “rip the phones out…in Rikers.” The line leans into the chaos and volatility long associated with the jail’s name.

Ma$e on DMX’s “Niggas Done Started Something”

Ma$e refers to “The Rikers, Sing Sing alumni,” placing Rikers next to another infamous prison. It is a quick way to signal that someone has been through the system.

Nicki Minaj, “Set It Off”

Nicki raps about being “on my way to Rikers Island,” bringing the Queens-to-jail reference into her early mixtape-era bravado. It fits the hungry, battle-ready version of Nicki from that period.

Cam’ron on Nicki Minaj’s “I Am Your Leader”

Cam’ron drops the quick phrase “even do Rikers,” using it as part of his slick Harlem wordplay. It is not the deepest Rikers reference, but it shows how casually the name appears in New York rap language.

Cam’ron, “Cookies-N-Apple Juice”

Cam says, “Lock your girl down just like Rikers,” turning the jail into a punchline. That is very Cam: unserious on the surface, very New York in the reference.

Jadakiss & Styles P, “The People Freestyle”

Jadakiss raps that his name rings “from Rikers Island to Chino.” It is a bar about reputation traveling from jail to jail, coast to coast.

Lil Wayne feat. Drake & Jadakiss, “It’s Good”

Drake references Wayne’s real-life stint with “Rikers Island on this flow.” The line hits because Wayne actually served time there in 2010, making the reference more direct than most.

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