Subscribe
Close
News

Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer Reward For Nolan Wells Arrest

Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer $100K Reward For Nolan Wells Arrest

Al Sharpton offered a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of Nolan Wells' killers, with Tyler Perry matching the amount.

Published on July 23, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi

Activist and political pundit Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Mississippi teen Nolan Wells on Monday (July 19). During the emotional service, Rev. Al Sharpton offered a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of Nolan Wells’ killers, and shared that Tyler Perry has matched the reward.

As seen in a report from Newsweek, on Monday (July 20), Rev. Al Sharpton and the civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump eulogized Nolan Wells,18, who was found dead after his family reported him missing on July 4. Wells and friends went on a boat ride at Horn Island in Mississippi.

During the funeral service, Sharpton offered the reward amid stances from the family and Crump to launch an independent investigation.

“I want to offer a reward of $50,000 to anybody that will give information that will lead to an arrest and a conviction in the case of what happened,” Al Sharpton said. “You were not on that island by yourself. Somebody saw something and knows something.”

Sharpton then told mourners that he received a text from film director Tyler Perry, who offered an additional $50,000 reward.

Crump also took to the podium to address mourners and ask questions on behalf of Wells’ family and loved ones.

“We want a full and thorough investigation,” Crump said. “We don’t want nothing sugarcoated either way.

He added, “They went out on the boat, the boat came back, and Nolan washed up on the shore two days later dead. Wouldn’t you want answers? Wouldn’t you want justice?”

In a new report from NBC News, the family released their autopsy report this week, which revealed that Wells’ cause of death was “undetermined.”

However, the doctor who oversaw the autopsy has not officially ruled out foul play. It was conducted by Dr. Roger Mitchell, a board-certified forensic pathologist and the president of the National Medical Association.

Photo: Getty


Related Tags

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment Mississippi

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Mysteriously Matriculated Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Trolls Degree Demanders With Netflix Doc Trend, Social Media Drags Her By The Doctoral Hood

Bossip
NBA: Bobcats Beat Magic 99-93

The Most Disrespected Players In NBA History Who Proved Everyone Wrong

Cassius Life
Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Chadwick Boseman's Brothers Petition Los Angeles Court To Remove His Widow As Administrator Of His Estate

Bossip
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Everything We Know About Drake’s NOCTA Manor

Cassius Life
Trending
A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".
8 Items
rick ross  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye
Cardi B  |  Written By Weso

Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Comments
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

The Alchemist Defines His Views On Israel And Palestine

Comments
Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Comments
Trending
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kendrick Lamar  |  Written By Weso

Childish Gambino Previews New Kendrick Lamar Song On Gilga Radio

Comments
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
13 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By Sammy Approved

Black Celebrities Who Have Supported Donald Trump

Comments
Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew
Travis Scott  |  Written By O Mazariego

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Comments
A young woman wearing sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, and black boots stands next to a parked black car on a dark street.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Houston Rapper Judy World

Comments
PS Portal
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Word? : PlayStation 6 Could Be A Digital Handheld Console

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close