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Everything We Know About Drake’s NOCTA Manor

Drake's mysterious NOCTA Manor is back, but it's much more than a lavish getaway. Here's everything we know about the invite-only experience.

Published on July 22, 2026
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

If you’ve spent any time on social media over the last few days, you’ve probably seen the words “NOCTA Manor” popping up everywhere. From celebrity sightings and luxury robes to basketball runs and the surprise unveiling of Nike’s first-ever padel rackets, Drake’s latest event has left fans wondering the same thing: What exactly is NOCTA Manor?

The short answer is that NOCTA Manor isn’t a hotel, a new clothing collection or even a permanent location. Instead, it’s an exclusive, invite-only retreat created by Drake and Nike to bring the world of NOCTA to life. Think of it as an immersive experience that blends sports, fashion, music, wellness and hospitality into one carefully curated weekend. What began as a one-off activation in England during Drake’s 2025 Wireless Festival takeover has quickly evolved into one of the brand’s signature annual events.

This year’s edition was held at a private estate in New Jersey shortly after the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, with many guests already in the New York area for the festivities. As always, attendance was extremely limited, featuring athletes, musicians, influencers and close friends of Drake. Photos and videos circulating online showed everything from branded sports facilities and luxury accommodations to custom boats, workouts, pickup basketball games and plenty of exclusive NOCTA gear, reinforcing the idea that the brand is selling a lifestyle just as much as apparel.

One of the biggest talking points for this year’s gathering was Drake’s custom-made silk robe. Designed by Italian creative Domenico Formichetti, the handmade piece was crafted from premium Como silk and featured a large embroidered “NOCTA Manor MMXXVI” crest across the back along with a custom interior label. The robe immediately went viral after Formichetti shared detailed images online, giving fans one of the clearest looks yet at the branding and aesthetic behind the evolving NOCTA Manor identity.

NOCTA Manor also unexpectedly became the launch pad for Nike’s next venture into racquet sports. During the retreat, the company quietly debuted its first-ever line of premium padel rackets, showcasing three different models while professional padel stars mingled alongside NBA players and other celebrity guests. The reveal signaled that Nike is continuing to expand NOCTA beyond clothing and footwear while simultaneously investing more heavily in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

More than anything, NOCTA Manor represents where Drake appears to be taking the NOCTA brand next. Rather than relying solely on sneaker drops and apparel releases, he’s building an exclusive world that fans want to be part of — one where fashion, athletics, luxury travel and culture all intersect. While most people will never receive an invitation, the endless stream of social media posts ensures millions still feel like they’re getting a glimpse inside the gates.

For now, that’s part of the appeal. Drake and Nike haven’t outlined long-term plans for NOCTA Manor or announced whether it will become a permanent annual tradition, but its rapid evolution from a post-Wireless retreat into a multi-day lifestyle experience suggests there’s much bigger ambition behind the concept. If this week’s event is any indication, NOCTA Manor has become one of the most exclusive invitations in sportswear — and fans will undoubtedly be watching to see where Drake takes it next.

RELATED: The Drake Curse Is Real And These 10 Moments Prove It Beyond Any Doubt

See more moments from NOCTA Manor below:

Everything We Know About Drake’s NOCTA Manor was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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