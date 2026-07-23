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Peep The New Trailer To 'Clayface'

The Batman Might Have A Problem In Gotham City: Peep The New Trailer To ‘Clayface’

Yeah, we need him to be included in 'The Batman 2.'

Published on July 23, 2026
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A person in a red shirt holds a gun to another person's head in a dimly lit room.
Source: DC / Warner Bros.

While James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe seems to be in trouble due in part to the struggles that Supergirl has experienced at the box office, Matt Reeves’ The Batman world might be the only thing keeping the live-action DC Universe afloat, as both the film and The Penguin series have proven to be a hit with critics and fans alike.

Looking to build on that success, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have decided to introduce a new Batman villain to Gotham City, and truth be told, we can’t wait to see him in action. After decades of terrorizing Gotham City in the pages of Batman comics, Clayface is finally making his live-action debut, and the new trailer for the upcoming film looks amazing.

Starring Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, the film centers around Hagen’s tragic fall from grace as an up-and-coming movie star whose face is brutally disfigured at the hands of a Gotham City crime boss. Hoping to repair his face and career, Hagen volunteers for an experimental procedure to regain his pretty-boy face, and while it ultimately works, it comes with some side effects that no one saw coming.

Making him more monster than man, Hagen discovers his face and body are now able to morph into different things depending on how he feels. Unable to control the morphing process, Hagen is now at the mercy of his own body and emotions and is trying to figure out how to live with himself, as he cannot control what his body morphs into.

Whether or not Clayface will be included in Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 is anyone’s guess, but just from this trailer alone, we’re hoping they cross paths at some point.

Check out the trailer to Clayface below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters on Oct. 23.

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