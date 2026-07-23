Hunter Biden Blasts Jake Tapper In Don Lemon Interview

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While it’s safe to say that Hunter Biden is not a fan of journalist Jake Tapper for his reporting on his father, former President Joe Biden, he made it absolutely clear in a recent interview using expletives.



Hunter Biden was the guest on the most recent episode of The Don Lemon Show, and the conversation began with Lemon asking Hunter if his father was okay. Lemon would soon follow up with asking if he was friends with CNN’s Jake Tapper, to which Biden quickly replied, “No. I’ve known Jake though, I’ve known him for 25 years.”

“How do you feel about Jake Tapper’s book?” Lemon asked soberly. Hunter Biden paused before replying, “Look, here’s what I’d like to say about that. Jake is a complete and utter a–hole. He is a really poor journalist. I don’t think he is a decent human being. As a person, I don’t like Jake.”

Biden added, “I think that there’s a thing that we’re supposed to say, like, “Oh, well, here’s how I feel about it.” I think he’s full of fucking s—…I think he is the Brick Tamland of his generation,” the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy reference eliciting a chuckle from Lemon.

“He is a former colleague of mine,” Lemon said, to which Biden replied, “Oh, I know.” He continued to detail his grievances with Tapper, pointing out how Tapper’s focus on him, and his mother and father disgusted him. “I’m not running for anything. I’m not running for class president. That’s the way I feel about Jake. I have a real personal grievance with him.”

Tapper would then look into the camera and conclude, “Jake, I do not like you. I don’t like you at all. And I have a whole host of reasons why.”



Tapper’s book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, focused on the alleged cover-up by the White House regarding claims about Joe Biden’s mental fitness and health during his 2024 campaign for the presidency. Tapper has since become a fixture of public anger, believing that his book aided President Donald Trump in his electoral victory.



Check out the entire interview above.