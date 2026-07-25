JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

JAŸ-Z is making it clear that filing for bankruptcy does not make a six-figure debt disappear from his ongoing fight to clear his name regarding an alleged lovechild.

As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn rapper and business mogul has filed legal documents connected to Lillie Coley’s ongoing bankruptcy case. Coley is the godmother and former legal guardian of Rymir Satterthwaite, the man who has spent years publicly claiming JAŸ-Z is his biological father.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, JAŸ-Z is asking the bankruptcy court to prevent the $119,000 Coley was previously ordered to pay him from being discharged. In other words, even if her bankruptcy is approved, Hov wants the court to ensure that she remains responsible for the debt. JAŸ-Z’s attorneys argue that the money should not be erased because the award resulted from what they described as Coley’s “fraudulent statements and misrepresentations” intended to harass and target the rapper.

His legal team claims Coley has spent approximately a decade pursuing unfounded court filings, online campaigns and public accusations against him. JAŸ-Z says he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending himself against lawsuits brought by Coley and Satterthwaite, all of which he says have ultimately been dismissed.

Coley has asked the bankruptcy court to reject JAŸ-Z’s petition, arguing that his filing failed to satisfy several procedural requirements. The dispute remains ongoing. The financial battle is the latest chapter in a paternity claim that has followed JAŸ-Z for more than a decade.

Satterthwaite has repeatedly alleged that his late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, became pregnant after having a relationship with JAŸ-Z during the early 1990s. The claim has never been proven, and no publicly reported DNA test has established JAŸ-Z as Satterthwaite’s father. Wanda reportedly began pursuing legal recognition of JAŸ-Z’s alleged paternity years before her death in 2016. Coley assumed guardianship of Rymir in 2011 after Wanda became seriously ill and continued pursuing the matter through the courts.

A New Jersey case initiated on Rymir’s behalf was dismissed in 2012 after the court determined it had been filed in the wrong jurisdiction. Satterthwaite has since accused JAŸ-Z and his representatives of manipulating the legal process to prevent him from obtaining a paternity test.

JAŸ-Z’s attorneys have denied the paternity allegation and maintained that the claims have already been reviewed and rejected by multiple courts. His legal team has also characterized the repeated filings as a campaign of harassment rather than a legitimate effort to establish parentage. Satterthwaite renewed his legal fight in 2025, filing another federal lawsuit alleging emotional distress, reputational damage and interference with his efforts to prove his claims. He later withdrew the case, insisting publicly that he had not abandoned his overall fight.

Coley separately pursued claims against JAŸ-Z, accusing him of fraud and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. Her complaint was dismissed in November 2025 without permission to file an amended version, helping produce the $119,000 obligation now at the center of the bankruptcy dispute.

Rumors that JAŸ-Z may have fathered a child before starting his family with Beyoncé date back even further. On the 2000 Amil collaboration “4 Da Fam,” JAŸ famously rapped that he was expecting a child, ending the thought with, “which is more frightening.” The lyric fueled years of speculation after no child was publicly identified. However, it has never been established that the line had any connection to Satterthwaite or his mother.

JAŸ-Z married Beyoncé in 2008. The couple shares three children: Blue Ivy Carter, born in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, born in 2017. His attorneys continue to deny Satterthwaite’s paternity claim, while Satterthwaite has maintained that only a DNA test will finally settle the matter.