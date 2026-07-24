Subscribe
Close
News

Trump Scorned For Erasing Fallen Soldiers From Casualty List

President Donald Trump was the subject of condemnation for removing the names of four soldiers from the list of dead in the Iran War on Thursday.

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Attends Dignified Transfer For Fallen US Troops In Delaware
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

According to reports, the Defense Department lowered the number of casualties in the current conflict in Iran from 18 to 14, removing four soldiers’ names in the process. The decision was purportedly at the behest of President Donald Trump, who received heavy scorn for the move.

In a statement from acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez, the deletion was a “temporary data disruption” and “The department attempted to explain the anomalies to The New York Times ahead of publication, but given their lack of knowledge in this area, they proceeded to write a non-story. We remain committed to ensuring the utmost accuracy of all casualty reporting.”

On MSNow’s Morning Joe on Friday (July 24), the panel wasn’t buying the explanation. “I mean, this wouldn’t be the first time that the government, that the Trump administration has tried to doctor things to make the president look better,” said co-host Jonathan Lemire.

The potential reason is that President Donald Trump didn’t consider the four soldiers as part of the casualty list because their lives were lost during the period after Trump declared a “ceasefire” in the region after April.

Trump has had a history of disrespecting fallen military heroes and those who were captured, infamously belittling the late Arizona Senator John McCain in 2016 by saying “I like people who weren’t captured”, and disrespecting the family of Army Captain Humayun Khun after they criticized his policies of banning immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

MSNOW contributor Sam Stein stated, “Well, to me too. It’s both not shocking that the Trump administration would do this, and it’s shocking that it happened. What is the actual goal of doing something like this is to try to limit your political exposure for the war.” He aaded, “It’s despicable, honestly,” he added. “It’s failing to own the consequences of their actions, or at least trying to avoid the consequences of their actions.”

“The callousness here is off the charts,” Lemire said in response. “And but perhaps not surprising. I agree with you, Sam. Remember, President Trump and his first term called those who were reportedly killed in combat ‘suckers and losers.’”

1. Marjorie Taylor Greene

2. Tom Nichols

3. Luis Moreno

4. Daniel McAdams

Related Stories

5. HawaiiDelilah

6. Nancy Mace

7. Dave Thul

8. Jac


Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Brittany Renner Says She Had To Move Back Home To Mississippi After Leaving A 'Bozo' Broke & Single

Bossip
LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 154

Bossip
Two people, a man and a woman, sitting close together on a couch and interacting intimately.

'Raising Kanan' Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry

Cassius Life
NBA: Bobcats Beat Magic 99-93

The Most Disrespected Players In NBA History Who Proved Everyone Wrong

Cassius Life
Trending
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".
8 Items
rick ross  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Comments
Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye
Cardi B  |  Written By Weso

Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Comments
Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Comments
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kendrick Lamar  |  Written By Weso

Childish Gambino Previews New Kendrick Lamar Song On Gilga Radio

Comments
Trending
Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew
Travis Scott  |  Written By O Mazariego

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Comments
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
13 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By Sammy Approved

Black Celebrities Who Have Supported Donald Trump

Comments
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

The Alchemist Defines His Views On Israel And Palestine

Comments
In this photo illustration, the Waze logo is seen displayed
9 Items
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

The History Of The Waze App & Its Alleged Israeli Ties

Comments
Ellie The Empress
14 Items
News  |  Written By Lance Strong

Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close