Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid Teammate Kylian Mbappé On ‘EA SPORTS FC 27’ Ultimate Plus Edition Cover

Mbappé and Bellingham, World Cup stars, co-cover EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition.

New 'The Grounds' social football playground expands Clubs experience with casual and competitive modes.

Rebuilt Career Transfer Market enhances realism with dynamic player valuations and negotiation tactics.

EA Sports / FC 27

Fresh off their spectacular runs in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham are joining forces on the cover of EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition.

Fresh off Spain taking home the 2026 FIFA World Cup and cropping Donald Trump out of the victory photo, EA Sports announced the next installment in its popular soccer video game franchise, EA SPORTS FC 27.

Along with the game’s September 25, 2026 release date, EA Sports also shared the limited Ultimate Plus Edition’s cover, which features Real Madrid teammates Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham.

Mbappé, who put on a scoring clinic during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and earned the highly coveted Golden Boot award, was already announced as the EA SPORTS FC 27 Standard and Ultimate Edition cover star.

“I’m very proud to be featured across three editions of EA SPORTS FC 27, and to share the Ultimate Plus Edition cover alongside my Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham,” said Kylian Mbappé. “Every season brings fresh challenges and new opportunities, and I’m excited to see fans write their own stories in FC 27.”

“Every time I’ve had the chance to be part of EA SPORTS FC, it’s been a special moment, and coming back for a third cover alongside Kylian is no different,” said Jude Bellingham. “I’m looking forward to fans getting stuck into FC 27, experiencing everything the game has to offer, and creating plenty of new memories along the way.”

EA SPORTS FC 27 Features New Gameplay & Structural Additions

The cover wasn’t the only thing announced; EA Sports revealed new gameplay and structural additions fans can look forward to when the game drops.

The Grounds: A new social football playground, The Grounds, represents a side of football that’s never existed in EA SPORTS FC, until now. Expanding the Clubs experience with casual, fast-paced kickabouts to top-tier competition, explore three districts inspired by football heritage. Progress and personalize your player as you develop your game on and off the pitch with guidance from renowned mentors including Kylian Mbappé, Chloe Kelly, Paulo Dybala and Alex Hunter.

A fully rebuilt Career Transfer Market: Sign your next star in Manager Career with a Transfer Market that’s faster, smarter, and more dynamic than ever. Enhanced by TransferRoom, player values are influenced by club buying power, player potential, ratings, and form to deliver greater realism. Master new negotiation tactics, compete in dynamic bidding wars, and navigate streamlined transfer processes as rival clubs recruit more strategically.

The All-New Football Ultimate Team Gallery: Curate and immortalize your dream club within the FUT™ Gallery and grade complete Sets of past and present Player Items across clubs, leagues, nations, and FUT™ campaigns to increase your Gallery Level, earning rewards and building your Club’s identity throughout the new football season.

Are you ready to hit the pitch? EA SPORTS FC 27 is sounding very lit; peep the latest gameplay trailer below.