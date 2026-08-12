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Beyoncé Drops Visual For JAŸ-Z-Assisted "MORNING DEW (DONK)"

Beyoncé Drops New Visual To JAŸ-Z-Assisted “MORNING DEW (DONK)”

Hov was MIA but was still very much present in the new video...

Published on August 12, 2026
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Two performers on stage, a man in a Yankees baseball cap and a woman in a black and white striped jumpsuit, singing and dancing under a large video screen.
Source: Roc Nation / Roc Nation

Last week, Beyoncé surprised everyone by having her ride-or-die hubby, JAŸ-Z, jump on the remix to her new single “MORNING DEW (DONK),” and on Monday (Aug. 10), Bey and JAŸ dropped a new visual for their latest collaborative cut.

Using some black-and-white cinematography to showcase her still-stunning physical beauty and reminding everyone what JAŸ-Z comes home to daily (lucky bastard), Beyoncé continues to prove to be a timeless beauty before using some outtakes of her “Upgrade U” video for JAŸ’s verse. A couple that works together stays together, right? Papoose and Remy Ma probably should’ve dropped more songs together or something. Just sayin’.

While some fans are a little let down that Beyoncé’s MORNING DEW EP is only four cuts deep, they have to understand that it was just a little something-something to help commemorate the 20th anniversary of her quintuple platinum sophomore album, B’Day.

We’re sure her day-one Beyhive fans will appreciate this until her next album drops.

Check out the black-and-white visuals to “MORNING DEW (DONK)” and let us know your thoughts on the song and video in the comments section below.

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