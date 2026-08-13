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Roc Nation Shuts Down Completed JAŸ-Z LP Rumor

Music executive Ray Daniels claimed that JAŸ-Z's latest body of work was completed on his podcast, prompting Roc Nation to respond.

Published on August 13, 2026
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JAŸ-Z‘s return to the stage, along with the evolution of his hairstyle, naturally has the Hip-Hop and music world buzzing in anticipation. While speculation from music insiders and fans alike is high about the possibility of a new JAŸ-Z album, Roc Nation stopped the rumors of a completed project dead in its tracks.

Music executive Ray Daniels, who has helped propel some of music’s biggest stars across various genres, took to his Ray Daniels Presents podcast to make a strong statement regarding the completion of a new JAŸ-Z album.

“His album is done, it’s completely done,” Daniels shared during his broadcast. “We might get it if somebody partners with him. If nobody partners with him, it’s not coming out.”

In response to Daniels’ explosive reveal, Roc Nation took to its Instagram Story feed and shared the statement,  “‘Album done’ … Fake news.”

While it is true that when Hov busts it down to a low haircut, he’s in album mode, nothing from the Brooklyn mogul has been said regarding a return to recorded material.

It can definitely be said that fans around the globe are certainly ready for new material from the veteran lyricist, and he’s remained in top shape, as evidenced by his displays of freestyles and improved performances during his recent run of shows dating back to this year’s Roots Picnic and three sold-out nights in Yankee Stadium.

Charlamagne Tha God gave Ray Daniels his “Donkey Of The Day” award based on his bombastic claim that Roc Nation eventually shut down.

Check out that video below.

And we’ve got Ray Daniels’ response to Charlamagne Tha God below.

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