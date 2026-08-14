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Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Drop "Witch Doctor" Single

Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Drop “Witch Doctor” From Upcoming LP

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist's joint album, which is still untitled as of now, is coming, and a new single, "Witch Doctor," just dropped.

Published on August 14, 2026
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Two people in a studio setting, one standing and one seated, with various audio equipment on the floor between them.

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist captured the eyes and hearts of hopeful Hip-Hop fans after announcing their upcoming joint project, tentatively known as Alan & Abi. While the pair aren’t fully on board with an actual name for the project, Erykah Badu and The Alchemist delivered a single, “Witch Doctor,” and the early returns online are in.

“Witch Doctor” continues the magic between Erykah Badu’s dreamy vocals and The Alchemist’s stellar board work, which they both displayed on 2025’s “Next To You” track, also presumably for the same full-length project.

Enlisting DJ Quik and Thundercat as musical personnel, Uncle Al’s backdrop for Badu’s signature singing style, along with lyrics dripping with mysticism, works all the way through. Badu is no stranger to working with Hip-Hop producers, with tracks produced by the late J Dilla and Madlib in her vast discography.

While The Alchemist has remained very active in the last few years, this would be the first album for Erykah Badu in 16 years. And the long time away has done nothing to dull her creative sound and vision, as fans on X are taking note of.

Check out the reactions to Erykah Badu and The Alchemist’s “Witch Doctor” single below, and check out the track below at your preferred DSP.

Photo: @erykahbadu / Instagram

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