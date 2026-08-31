Reasonable Doubt: Stove God Cooks Says His Long-Delayed Sophomore Album Is Coming… Again

Stove God Cooks says his much delayed sophomore album is finally on the way. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

The Syracuse rapper gave fans another reason to believe when he took to Instagram Stories to reveal that he and Babygrande Records have apparently worked through their longstanding business issues. “I salute Real Sh*t Always!! Respect To Chuck At Babygrande He Came and Sat down Face to Face and We Got The Renegotiation Done!” Stove wrote. He then delivered the part his supporters have been waiting years to hear: “ALBUM ON THE WAY.”

That sounds promising. Then again, waiting for a second Stove God Cooks album has become something of an endurance sport. His debut, Reasonable Drought, arrived in March 2020 with Roc Marciano handling the production from front to back. Powered by Stove’s vivid coke-rap imagery, outrageous punchlines and Marciano’s grimy production, the project quickly earned critical acclaim and was widely considered one of the standout Hip-Hop albums of 2020.

Six years later, it remains Stove’s only officially released full-length studio album. That doesn’t mean he disappeared. If anything, Stove God Cooks has spent the years since Reasonable Drought strengthening his reputation one guest verse at a time. He became a frequent presence throughout the Griselda universe, appearing alongside Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher and routinely walking away with some of the most memorable moments on their projects.

His appearances with Westside Gunn have been particularly plentiful, including fan favorites like “Kitchen Lights,” while Stove has also popped up across releases from other members of the Buffalo collective. More recently, Stove landed on Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, joining Pusha T and Malice on “F.I.C.O.” It was an especially fitting pairing considering how much Stove’s own music owes to the lineage of highly detailed drug rap that Clipse helped perfect.

The problem was never getting new Stove verses. Getting another Stove album has been another matter entirely. At one point, another Roc Marciano-produced project titled If These Kitchen Walls Could Talk appeared destined to become Stove’s proper follow-up. Stove even famously played with the idea of treating the album like a piece of fine art, rapping about selling only a handful of copies for $1 million each.

Music connected to If These Kitchen Walls Could Talk would eventually leak onto the internet, including a collection of Roc-produced songs that fans believed were intended for the project. Stove later pushed back against what was circulating, leaving the status of the album — and what its finalized version was actually supposed to be — even murkier.

Still, he continued dropping singles and loosies while keeping listeners fed just enough to keep hope alive. Tracks including “Melo Chip And A Brick,” “Carbone,” “We Ballin Again,” “Goat Stamp,” “El Pueblo” and “Welcome To My Garden” have all arrived during the increasingly long wait between albums. Then it looked like the drought was finally going to end.

Earlier this year, Stove announced All This For Me?, a new album produced entirely by Swizz Beatz. Unlike some of the previous teases, this rollout came with something very important: an actual release date March 27, 2026. The date was significant because it marked exactly six years since Reasonable Drought arrived. Stove even explained that releasing his sophomore effort on the anniversary of his debut was only right.

“Welcome To My Garden” arrived, Swizz Beatz was attached to produce the project and everything seemed lined up. March 27 came and went. No album. The disappearing release only added another chapter to the ongoing saga surrounding Stove’s recording situation. Months earlier, Stove publicly aired his frustration with Babygrande and even called on JAY-Z for assistance, posting, “Yo Hov get me out this sh*t.”

He later discussed the situation in greater detail, explaining that he didn’t necessarily view the original agreement itself as a “bad deal,” but made it clear he wanted a different situation. Stove claimed that he had even attempted to return the money he received in hopes of exiting the arrangement but was unable to simply walk away.

The stalled music hasn’t been the only source of frustration for fans. Stove has also dealt with canceled tour dates over the years, adding to the feeling that one of underground Hip-Hop’s most exciting rappers has spent much of his post-Reasonable Drought run stuck in various forms of purgatory.

And yet his stock has arguably only risen. Between Griselda collaborations, the Clipse placement, singles and the seemingly endless snippets floating around online, Stove God Cooks has managed to maintain the kind of anticipation most artists would have lost years ago.

Which brings us back to Friday’s announcement. If Stove and Babygrande have genuinely completed a renegotiation, perhaps the business obstacle that has hovered over his career is finally out of the way. His message certainly sounded celebratory, and “ALBUM ON THE WAY” is about as definitive as an update can get without actually providing another release date.

But Stove fans have been pump-faked before. There was the Roc Marciano album. The leaked music. Years of singles and guest appearances. The Swizz Beatz album. An announced release date. And then another no-show. So, yes, Stove God Cooks says the album is coming; again. Will we actually get it this time is the million dollar question.