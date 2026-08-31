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Lil Durk’s Murder-For-Hire Trial Could End This Week

Lil Durk is in the midst of his murder-for-hire trial, but according to prosecutors, the case could be wrapping up sooner than expected.

Published on August 31, 2026
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Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk is in the midst of his murder-for-hire trial, but according to prosecutors, the case could be wrapping up sooner than expected.

Toward the end of Friday’s proceedings, the judge reportedly asked federal prosecutors when they anticipate the trial being completed and whether the government plans to call any additional witnesses.

The judge also acknowledged that the government could change its plans at any point and extend the trial if necessary,

Ian Yanniello, an Assistant United States Attorney, said there is a strong possibility the trial could conclude Tuesday or Wednesday, “depending on cross-examination [and] the cooperators.” 

OTF Vonnie and Keith”Flacka” Jones are both expected to take the stand this week.

Meanwhile, several of Smurk’s high-profile friends and family members have gathered at the courthouse in support of the Chicago rapper. His wife, India Royale, has attended the first week of proceedings and has remained composed throughout.

“She is very composed, very eloquent, very classy, she’s not speaking any of the media, which I don’t blame her. She is here to support her husband, her family is also here. She’s aligned with Durk’s mother,” Zül Qarnain told Hip-Hop Wired.

With key witnesses still expected to testify, the next few days could play a major role in determining how Durk’s trial ultimately comes to a close.

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