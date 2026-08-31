Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Tom Hardy Shocks Hip-Hop Fans As Frankie Pulitzer

Bane Got Bars?: Tom Hardy Shocks Hip-Hop Fans As Frankie Pulitzer

Tom Hardy. using the stage name Frankie Pulitzer, joined forces with Czarface for a collaborative album that shocked fans.

Published on August 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BGC Charity Day 2025

Tom Hardy and his credentials as an actor are well established, leading to awards and accolades due to the variety of roles he’s played over the years. Now with Tom Hardy stepping into the Hip-Hop world as Frankie Pulitzer, fans have been blown away by his skills as a rapper on the album, Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer.

Fans of Tom Hardy are no doubt aware of acting chops with roles such as the supervillain Bane in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films, starring as Max Rockatansky in Mad Max, and a star-making guest role on the Peaky Blinders series.

Hardy’s foray into rapping aren’t new, and in the late 1990s, he recorded an unreleased mixtape under the moniker Tommy No. 1. which was leaked in 2018. Under the Frankie Pulitzer persona, Hardy has appeared on past Czarface tracks. but joining with the trio for a full-length drop was unexpected.

Czarface consists of Boston duo 7L and Esoteric, who’ve been active since the 1990s, and Wu-Tang Clan swordsman, Inspectah Deck. The trio first began working with one another in 2013 and have been consistently dropping music and high profile collaborations with the likes of Ghostface Killah, Kool Keith, and the late MF DOOM.

While Hardy isn’t confirming his identity as Frankie Pulitzer, he does put on the Bane voice on one of the tracks from Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer to great effect. Along with rapping, Hardy is also trained in mixed martial arts, perhaps owing to the physicality he brings to his roles.

On X, the reactions to Tom Hardy having actual bars and hanging with the likes of Method Man, El-P, and more have been great to witness. We’ve got all the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

CZARFACE tom hardy

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Monday Night RAW

Pod Wife In Real Life: Joe Budden Is Engaged To Shadée Monique, Posts Tearful Celebration

Bossip
The Queens Tour - Chaka Khan, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills - Detroit, MI

Midnight Train To Georgia: Gladys Knight Announces Retirement From Music To Focus On Family & Next Chapter

Bossip
WNBA: AUG 23 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

The Fumble: Enes Kanter's WNBA Ejection, 49ers Owner's Prostitution Arrest, & More

Cassius Life
A bearded man with long blond hair sits in a basketball arena, with a large red "Adidas" logo visible in the background.

Failed NBA Hooper Royce White Clowned After Showing Up To WNBA Game Wearing A Blonde Wig

Cassius Life
Trending
Grand Theft Auto VI
15 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Cyberleek Takes Us Inside The Strip Club In Latest ‘GTA 6’ Leak

Comments
A woman with curly black hair wearing a black outfit and large hoop earrings poses in front of a pink and white backdrop with the text "THE IMPACT ATLANTA".
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Comments
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-JUSTICE-EPSTEIN
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Missing Epstein Files Found On Popular File-Sharing Site

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Trial Gets Underway With Prosecutors Presenting Key Evidence

Comments
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.
News  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk Allegedly “Didn’t Like People Trolling Him” After King Von’s Death, OTF Jam Testifies

Comments
Trending
Jay-Z Gives Back to His Community for Mother's Day
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Comments
A man in a suit and tie stands against a wooden wall, with album artwork for "Don't Look Down" by Rod Wave displayed behind him.
6 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Rod Wave’s New Album ‘Don’t Look Down’

Comments
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Zül-Qarnain Says India Royale Remained “Composed” During Lil Durk Trial

Comments
A group of people, mostly men, posing together in a black and white photograph. The sign above them reads "ORGANIZED RHYME".
6 Items
fat joe  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Fat Joe’s New Album ‘Organized Rhyme’

Comments
President Trump Signs Executive Order To Rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America"
20 Items
News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump Hilariously Trolled After Renaming Lake Ontario

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close