Bane Got Bars?: Tom Hardy Shocks Hip-Hop Fans As Frankie Pulitzer

Tom Hardy and his credentials as an actor are well established, leading to awards and accolades due to the variety of roles he’s played over the years. Now with Tom Hardy stepping into the Hip-Hop world as Frankie Pulitzer, fans have been blown away by his skills as a rapper on the album, Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer.

Fans of Tom Hardy are no doubt aware of acting chops with roles such as the supervillain Bane in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films, starring as Max Rockatansky in Mad Max, and a star-making guest role on the Peaky Blinders series.

Hardy’s foray into rapping aren’t new, and in the late 1990s, he recorded an unreleased mixtape under the moniker Tommy No. 1. which was leaked in 2018. Under the Frankie Pulitzer persona, Hardy has appeared on past Czarface tracks. but joining with the trio for a full-length drop was unexpected.

Czarface consists of Boston duo 7L and Esoteric, who’ve been active since the 1990s, and Wu-Tang Clan swordsman, Inspectah Deck. The trio first began working with one another in 2013 and have been consistently dropping music and high profile collaborations with the likes of Ghostface Killah, Kool Keith, and the late MF DOOM.

While Hardy isn’t confirming his identity as Frankie Pulitzer, he does put on the Bane voice on one of the tracks from Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer to great effect. Along with rapping, Hardy is also trained in mixed martial arts, perhaps owing to the physicality he brings to his roles.

On X, the reactions to Tom Hardy having actual bars and hanging with the likes of Method Man, El-P, and more have been great to witness. We’ve got all the reactions below.

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Photo: Getty