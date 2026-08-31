Kanye West’s Buddy Milo Yiannopoulos Seemingly Reacts After ICE Deports Him

Phillip Faraone / Milo Yiannopoulos

ICE hilariously deported far-right numbskull and Kanye West’s former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, and he had something to say about it.

TMZ exclusively broke the news over the weekend about British right-wing political commentator Yiannopoulos getting sent back to his country for overstaying his authorized stay after entering the country legally in 2019.

The celebrity gossip site reports that Yiannopoulos missed an immigration hearing in July.

In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson from the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) called Yiannopoulos “an illegal alien from the United Kingdom” and added that he was sent “back to his home country.”

Milo Yiannopoulos Blamed Louisiana For Being Deported, Not Trump

Yiannopoulos, who has pushed for stronger immigration law enforcement and called for mass deportations before getting swept up in them, finally broke his silence on the matter. Instead of calling out the Trump Administration, he took a cowardly shot at the state of Louisiana.

On X (formerly Twitter), Yiannopoulos posted a tweet blasting the state, taking a screenshot of a KFC ad for the “Dirty Louisiana Burger” and writing in the caption, “oh f*** off.”

Welp

Before he was given the boot, Yiannopoulos was in New Orleans for West’s concert and was taken into custody at Louis Armstrong International Airport over his immigration status and brought to an ICE detention center.

West and his “wife”- slash-favorite mannequin, Bianca Censori, were seen leaving the airport not long after Yiannopoulos was detained.

So after all the Far-Right MAGA glazing, they still treated him like the other immigrants he railed against.

Social media, of course, didn’t feel sorry for him at all and has been clowning him for getting deported by the same administration he is a fan of.

Maybe Ye can get Trump on the phone and fix this.

You can see more reactions below.