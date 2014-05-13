Mariah Carey ft. Rich Homie Quan – “Thirsty” [LISTEN]

Mariah Carey moves right along with the next step of her Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse album roll out by delivering her new single “Thirsty,” featuring Rich Homie Quan.

Credit the sonic appeal of the record to hit making producer Hit-Boy, who laced Mimi with a knocking instrumental. The Grammy-winning songstress treats the cut with buttery smooth vocals. Meanwhile the XXL Freshman’s feature should come as a surprise, because his name isn’t on the official tracklist. Quan, however, adds a different flavor to the bouncy tune.

“Thirsty” is one of 15 songs set to appear on Carey’s upcoming LP. Stream the record below and be sure to give us your thoughts about it in the comments.

[via HHNM]

—

Photo: Terry Richardson