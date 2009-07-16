Ludacris Is Helping Dr. Dre “Detox”

In a surprising yet interesting turn of events, recent actions by a trifling, mystery person revealed a bombshell. The “Mouth of the South,” Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, was outted as one of Dr. Dre’s main contributors for his long awaited album, Detox. “O.G.’s Theme,” a demo version of a track that is scheduled to appear on the album, was performed by the legendary Atlanta rapper with him trading in his patented southern baritone stylings for a more relaxed and casual flow; an obvious attempt at mimicking the good Dr.

Luda vented some of his frustrations through his Twitter page, where the southern behemoth said, “Not sure how this leaked. It was fun trying to sound like Dr. Dre!”

Luda is not the only ATLien to help Dre with his long awaited project. None other than T.I., the King of the South, is said to also be ghostwriting for the West Coast legend. “Coming Back,” a track rumored to be on the ever elusive album, was leaked onto the internet a few months ago. No official confirmation has been given by TIP as to whether he is officially involved in the project.