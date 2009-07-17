Rapper N.O.R.E: I Got Songs With GAY RAPPERS… Google It!!!

N.O.R.E. is really putting it out there. In an interview he did, they asked him if he thinks there will ever be an openly gay successful rapper??? His response was, “There is, there is and you won’t get me to say the name but there is… Not openly. Once he is a success story and cannot be stopped… Yeah he is going to come out of the closet. But I mean in the beginning, I think no…. But when he does come out people will continue to go to his parties, buy his sneakers, belts, purses….”

Whoooaaaa!!!! Who is N.O.R.E. talking about???