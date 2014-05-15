Sister 2 Sister: Solange Knowles Returns To Instagram

After a brief hiatus in the aftermath of attempting to bless Jay Z with the fade, ad a growing number of conspiracy theories, Solange Knowles has returned to Instagram.

Much was made of Solange deleting all the flicks with Beyoncé, save for one, on her Instagram. But today (May 15), the singer shared some Throwback Thursday worthy pics of her and her sibling.

Only pic that features Sisqo of Dru Hill fame playing a guitar and another shows the two dancing. The latter’s caption reads: “Been doing that bestieees Nae Nae since 92 Fake Cross Colours from Kings Flea and all… @x___ib ”

Despite the social media activity from the Knowles sisters, there have still been no official statement made about the incident on the elevator at The Standard Hotel. However, the person who leaked the footage has been fired.

Check out all the flicks so far in the following pages.

—

Photos: Instagram/@saintrecords

1 2 3 4 5Next page »