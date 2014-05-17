Drake Drops “Would You Like A Tour?” Collection [PHOTOS]

If you didn’t pay the ticket fee to see Drake on last year’s “Would You Like A Tour?,” don’t worry. The rapper is selling the best merchandise on the October’s Very Own site.

Certain pieces resembles the clothing that Drake wore on stage during the tour. The collection is comprised of short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirts, hoodies, and snapbacks. There’s even a piece from OVO affiliates, Topszn, who rapper OB O’Brien adamantly represents.

Hit the jump to see the full collection. Let us know if you’re copping in comments.

—

Photo: OVO

