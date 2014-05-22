Pro Era Takes Over Binghamton University [VIDEO]

A Day in the Life of Pro Era gives us a closer look at the group’s daily routines, as they take the Binghamton University stage by storm.

The video below follows the New York rap collective to their stop at Binghamton University. Viewers get to see what goes on in Pro Era’s day to day life as they prepare for the release of “The Shift,” a collabo with Scion slated to drop May 27.

Also captured is a special appearance by #BEASTCOAST members The Underachievers, at the final show of their “Eyes Of The World Tour.”

Joey Bada$$ is steady working hard toward his proper debut album. ‘Til then, peep the footage.

—

Photo: YouTube