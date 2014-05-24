Kanye West Premieres New Song In Adidas Ad [VIDEO]

The first new Kanye West song of 2014 appears in adidas’ new viral campaign “The Dream: All in or Nothing.” The cut appears to be titled “God Level” and is reportedly produced by 88 Keys.

The production differs from anything heard on his polarizing Yeezus LP, but it’s certainly in the same vein, sonically, if that makes sense. Radiant synths pair well with tribal percussion create a grungy sonic bedding.

“Provide a new coffin, you don’t see a murder like this… this often,” West chants at the open of the record, but that’s about all listeners will get. Despite a unique sonic palette, West opts not to rap much, and instead chants the phrase “God Level” more often than not.

Hear the cut, which appears in an ad for the upcoming 2014 World Cup, in the clip below The commercial is directed by City of God director Fernando Meirelles and co-directed by Cassiano and features players like Lionel Messi of Argentina, Dani Alves of Brazil, and Xavi of Spain.

The full version can be heard on SoundCloud. And while you’re at it, discover the word circling Kanye West’s upcoming LP.

Photo: TNYF/WENN.com