Pro Era – The Shift EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

After releasing the first two singles “Extortion” and “Hail Razor,” Pro Era liberates their highly anticipated EP The Shift.

Progressive Era has teamed up with Scion AV for their fourth offering The Shift. The five-track project is now available for stream and download, free of charge, via Scion AV’s Soundcloud platform.

The Brooklyn collective, consisting of Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, A La Sole, Dessy Hinds, Chuck Strangers, Powers Pleasant, and The 47s (Dirty Sanchez, Roka-Mouth, J.A.B and Jakk The Rhymer), have also joined forces with Scion AV for a visual treat slated to premiere in early June.

Spin The Shift below or download it for your personal collection HERE. Let us know what you think of the tape in the comments at the bottom.

—

Photo: Instagram