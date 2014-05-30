Floyd Mayweather Paid Nicki Minaj $50K To Stop By Daughter’s Party [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj doesn’t have to pick up the mic to make bread. Floyd Mayweather thinks her presence is a present, and in turn paid the “Pills N Potions” rapper $50,000 only to stop by his daughter’s 14th birthday soirée.

According to TMZ, Mayweather rented out the entire MGM ballroom in Vegas to commemorate his kid’s born day last weekend. The Barbz surprised Iyanna and her legion of teenyboppers by showing up in the flesh. She reportedly stuck around for about an hour to kick back and play cute in front of the camera with the teenaged princess.

Ironically, Iyanna’s birthday party is what helped to ignite the now infamous scuffle between T.I. and Mayweather –– after Tiny posted a pic of herself with Iyanna.

Kids.

