Rare Images Of Beyoncé & Blue Ivy At Home [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé’s latest batch of published photos give us rare insight of the mother and her coveted daughter Blue Ivy, frolicking at home.

Mrs. Carter on Thursday (May 29) posted a slew of new pictures on her Tumblr page, which all feature never before seen sides of the singer and her star toddler.

A picture is worth a thousand words and it’s clear Blue Ivy, clad in fashionable footwear and toys to boot, is living a life filled with charm.

Check out the mother-daughter duo romping around the house and inside a lavish garden, all before taking what looks like quite the nap. Hit the flip to thumb through the photos, leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photos: Beyoncé/Tumblr

