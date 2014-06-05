Justin Bieber Reacts To Latest N-Word Struggle With Bible Passages

The video of Justin Bieber gleefully singing “One Less Lonely Ni**er” is damning. So naturally, the Canadian singer responded by posting…several Bible passages.

The verses highlighted in the image he shared on Instagram are John 1:7, John 8:12 and Isaiah 61:10, which deal with forgiveness, salvation and trusting in the Lord.

God will probably advise Bieber to formally apologize, again, though. Or maybe the Biebs can enroll in racism rehab. Just saying.

Forgive, but never forget. Check out the image on the flip.

