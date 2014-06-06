The Combat Jack Show: Dame Dash Returns, Recalls Smacking Steve Stoute [Listen]

In light of the critiques that Dame Dash has voiced about label execs in recent weeks, the good folks at The Combat Jack Show felt it necessary to invite the former music industry mogul back for round two of their fan-favorite discussion. But this time the conversation was more purposeful than nostalgic.

Damon Dash is making noise. Noise inspiring to some and uncomfortable to others. No punches pulled, shots most definitely fired. Everybody gets hit. Let’s go.

Last nights (June 5), prior to this episode airing, Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex spoke up for Lyor Cohen and Joie “Joeyie” Manda — both were targeted in Dash’s statements — live on air. This is the Harlem native’s reckoning. Hear what he had to say to Combat Jack and company in the audio below.

Photo: Instagram