Gucci Mane Disses Game In New Song [LISTEN]

Rap beefs are quite the trend lately, but this next one is as random as can be. From behind bars, Gucci Mane releases a diss song aimed at –– Game?

You read right. Gucci Mane took to his Twitter account and shared a musical snack in the form of a diss song called, “The Definition.” The track clearly talks about Compton’s Jayceon “The Game” Taylor and takes jabs at Game merely playing his role in the rap biz before threatening him.

This n*gga Game definition of a rap n*gga/ I’m not a lover or a fighter, I’m a trap n*gga/ On Twitter talkin’ bout you wanna scrap n*ggas?/ Well, I’ll knock you out and drag you to the trap n*gga

Did we miss something? We’re interested in seeing how this story unfolds. ‘Til then, spin the track below. Chime in at the bottom.

