Cam’ron Talks Dipset Reunion, Jay Z/Solange, & More [Videos]

Cam’ron had an opportunity to reconnect with Tim Westwood during a recent trip to London. This discussion wasn’t as wild as the time Westwood spoke with the the rapper during the Roc-A-Fella era, but it was still as entertaining as it was informative.

Killa Cam laughed away as the energetic radio personality spewed jokes while asking the rapper his views on the Dipset reunion, Jay Z’s elevator skirmish with Solange, and much more.

“You know what’s crazy? Probably about four or five months ago, I was in an elevator with Solange. She was made cool man,” Cam’ron recalled. The Harlem rapper didn’t weigh in too much on the controversial skirmish, but he did describe it as a “no win situation.”

Peep what Cam’ron had to say in the clip below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

