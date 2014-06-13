Jennifer Lopez Is Red Hot On The Cover Of Billboard [Photos]

Jennifer Lopez, the latest cover starlet of Billboard magazine and this year’s winning recipient of the Icon Award, is nothing short of red hot.

The “I Luh You Papi” singer sits pristinely on the lid of Issue 20 wearing nothing but a sheer leotard while teasing her crimson pout.

Inside, JLo sheds light on a variety of personal issues, including her love, voice, legacy, and future.

“I don’t feel like I have anything to prove anymore.” Instead, she’d rather be measured against established icons: Cher and Tina Turner, “and all these people who came a generation before this one and showed us that you don’t have to, as a young woman, have an expiration date. You can go on, and you can do what you want into your 60s and 70s and you can be powerful and be vulnerable and be human. And I think we’re just carrying that on. I’d like to think I’m part of the generation that’s carrying that on.”

Hit the flip to see more of JLo’s seductive photo spread. This issue hits newsstands Monday, June 16.

—

Photos: Joe Pugliese

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »