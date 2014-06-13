Big Sean Serves As Celebrity Principal In Detroit School [Photos]

Big Sean recently served as “Celebrity Principal for Day” in his native Detroit, much to the delight of students at Bates Academy. The hometown favorite was the K-12 school’s award for winning the Get Schooled Viacom Detroit Attendance Challenge in partnership with Detroit Public Schools for having the highest attendance in the area.

Needless to say the most were excited to meet and greet with Sean for a day. But the D-Town rep was sure to give an enlightening message. “You have the power to create anything you want,” Sean told the students.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper was accompanied by veteran journalist Sway Calloway, who assisted him with hosting the festive occasion. The duo held a freestyle contest, QA session, and let an auditorium full of students pose in a group Instagram photo.

Peep some of what Big Sean said to the children below. Peep photos from the event on the following pages.

