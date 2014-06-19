The Game – “Bigger Than Me” [Video]

The Game debuted a haunting visual for his latest record, “Bigger Than Me.” With an undoubtable chip on his shoulder and the attitude to match, this is quite possibly one of the veteran MC’s better tracks in recent memory.

Game looks quite comfortable as he delivers his rhymes in a rickety old house. His flow is villainous, but the clip reveals that this cut is actually a horror story. Using chainsaws as props and a voodoo woman to add to the overall effect, the Compton native gives his reasoning for why Hip-Hop has become soft. His example just happens to be the 2014 XXL Freshman class.

Peep The Game’s video for “Bigger Than Me” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments. Check out behind-the-scene videos over at CaseyAthena.com.

Photo: WSHH