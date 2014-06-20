Beyoncé Unveils BTS Photos From “On The Run” Video Shoot [Photos]

Tumblr has become ground zero for all exclusive Beyoncé content. At this point, the Beyhive are well aware of this, but here’s some behind the scenes photos from the highly anticipated “On The Run” video for those who don’t keep a close eye on the singer.

Many of the images show Queen Bey engaging with her husband Jay Z while off camera. There’s also some pics of her playing the Bonnie to his proverbial Clyde on screen alongside cast members like Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum, Rashida Jones, and Kidada Jones.

These flicks come a week in advance of the couple’s “On The Run” tour.

We’ve included the action-packed trailer for “On The Run” below. Get a BTS look on the following pages.

Photo: Mason Poole/Beyoncé

