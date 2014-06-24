Beyoncé Teases New HBO Series Beyoncé: X10 [Video]

Following her 2013 documentary Life Is But a Dream, Beyoncé is heading back to HBO with a new series called Beyoncé: X10.

Beginning on Sunday, June 29 at 8:55 p.m. EST, HBO will air a four-minute segment performance from B’s “The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.” Every Sunday after for 10 weeks will see another installment.

The collection features songs “Blow/Cherry,” “Drunk in Love,” “Ghost/Haunted,” “Flawless/Yonce,” “Get Me Bodied/Baby Boy/Diva,” “Girls,” “Heaven,” “Partition,” “Why Don’t You Love Me?,” and “XO.”

Peep the trailer below.

Photo: YouTube