CLOSE
Home > Cam'ron

Cam’ron – “Talk About It” [Listen]

Leave a comment

This is oh so triumphant, folks. Cam’ron debuted the first installment of his long-awaited 1st Of The Month EP series, and with it comes song two, “Talk About It.”

If anything, this cut is proof that few MCs talk as greasy as the Harlem native. The veteran wordsmith’s bars sound more conversational than anything else, as he kicks anecdotes about his dope dealing past. There’s even a few hilarious lines that reference a guy asking for help as if he didn’t do the rapper dirty back in ’98.

“Where’s my 20 grams from 9-8, please ask him?,” Killa Cam asks.

The accompanying short film for 1st Of The Month Volume 1 will release later today. Purchase the musical portion via iTunes. Stream “Talk About It” below.

cam-1st

Photo:

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close