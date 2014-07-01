Cam’ron – “Talk About It” [Listen]

This is oh so triumphant, folks. Cam’ron debuted the first installment of his long-awaited 1st Of The Month EP series, and with it comes song two, “Talk About It.”

If anything, this cut is proof that few MCs talk as greasy as the Harlem native. The veteran wordsmith’s bars sound more conversational than anything else, as he kicks anecdotes about his dope dealing past. There’s even a few hilarious lines that reference a guy asking for help as if he didn’t do the rapper dirty back in ’98.

“Where’s my 20 grams from 9-8, please ask him?,” Killa Cam asks.

The accompanying short film for 1st Of The Month Volume 1 will release later today. Purchase the musical portion via iTunes. Stream “Talk About It” below.

