Kendrick Lamar Performs Jay Z, Eminem, & 50 Cent Songs At Karaoke [Video]

XXL dug into the archives and found some classic footage of Kendrick Lamar kicking raps on a Karaoke machine at their New York City headquarters.

It’s unclear when this took place, but it looks to have been closer to the time that Section.80 released. The Compton native can be seen partially garbed for colder weather, while performing a medley of Eminem’s “My Name Is,” Jay Z’s “Big Pimpin,” and 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop” and “In Da Club.” Because these songs are a far departure from anything in the TDE rapper’s catalog, this is pretty hilarious to see.

Watch the clip of Kendrick Lamar below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube